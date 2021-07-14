Public meeting Thursday for Highway 30 repaving project near Ellendale

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has invited the public to attend a meeting on Thursday to learn about the Minnesota Highway 30 repaving project that is scheduled to begin July 26.

The meeting will be from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Ellendale Community Center, 507 2nd Ave., in Ellendale. The meeting will be open house style, so people may arrive at any time and review the information, ask questions to the contractor and MnDOT team and then depart when it suits their schedule.

Those who are unable to attend the meeting will be able to find information about the project posted on MnDOT’s website and be able to follow up with MnDOT staff if they have any questions.

This project will repave Highway 30 from approximately a quarter mile west of Ellendale to one mile east of Steele County Road 45. Work includes the replacement of four culverts, realignment of the Highway 30 and 8th Avenue East intersection and sidewalk improvements. Construction is scheduled to begin July 26 with completion in late September.