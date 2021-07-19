Rita Lavon Halstead, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. The Celebration will be held outdoors at the church, please dress casual and bring a lawn chair. The service will be livestreamed at www.mankatomortuary.com.

Rita Lavon (Wright) Halstead was brought into this world November 20th, 1962, by Edward and Letona (Augst) Wright in Blue Earth, Minnesota. Rita grew up in Frost for several years before moving to Alden with her family. She attended Alden-Conger High School. Rita earned her secretarial degree at the Albert Lea Vocational Technical Institute in 1981. Rita was the entrepreneur of the family as she had several small businesses. Her greatest passion though, was touching the hearts and lives of others when she did daycare, foster care and finally home health services for HSI until she decided to devote her time to her family in the early 2000’s.

At age 16, Rita met Bill Halstead at the Freeborn County Fair on August 4, 1979 and two years later were married at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Alden MN, June 20th, 1981 by Pastor Jackson. Together they weaved their love story spanning 40 years. She said the birth of her children, Mitchell, Tom and Crystal, was her greatest accomplishment and her family was complete when Dennis Baker joined the family. Rita enjoyed her time with family and friends, reading, connecting spiritually with strangers, friends and family bringing them comfort and peace, playing the piano, being creative and going on trike rides and walks with Bill.

Survivors include husband, Bill; children, Mitchell, Tom and wife, Mindy, Crystal, and Dennis Baker and companion, Tosca Ryan all of Mankato/North Mankato; sisters, Rebecca Janke and husband, Jim of Lakeland and Ramona Satre and companion, Tim Thompson of Albert Lea; brother, Robert Wright and wife, Terry of Sturgeon Bay, WI; grandchildren, William Tischler, Nevaeh and Nahtalia Morrison, Alexis Just, Kendall, Keith, Charley, Vanessa, and Jackson Halstead, Skai Baker; and many nieces, nephews, and sisters/brothers-in-law.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Rosemary Garrity.

“Doll, I will miss your infectious laugh, your smile, your sparkling trusting brown eyes, your reassuring words, holding your hand and your comforting hugs….I love you today and always. Until we meet again on the other side.”- Bill