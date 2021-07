Rolan Porter

Rolan D. Porter passed away quietly November 13, 2020, at his home in New Brighton MN. Rolan was born in Albert Lea MN on November 27, 1928, to Dwight and Edna Porter.

Surviving Rolan is his wife, Irene; children Steve (Annette) Porter, West Fargo ND; Julie (Doug) Miedtke, Grand Rapids MN; David (Linda) Porter, Columbus NE; Jason (Denise) Porter, Coon Rapids MN, and Amy (Revelle) Russell, Homer AK; 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Preceding him in death were his parents, infant sister Pearl, infant daughter Paula, son Roger, and granddaughter Tara.

Graveside Service will be held at 1 PM, on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Graceland Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN. Luncheon will follow the graveside at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN.