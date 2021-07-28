United Methodist Women, Albert Lea

June minutes

The Albert Lea United Methodist Women meeting opened by the singing of the “Table Grace” led by Merle Stensrud on the piano. The group enjoyed coffee provided by Martha Circle.

Stensrud played “America the Beautiful.” She stated that the piano (Fireside Room) is badly in need of tuning. Thelma Haack will contact a member of the trustees to schedule that.

President JoAnn Seuser led a program of remembrance for those women who have passed this last year, including Donna Nielsen, Karla Lunning, Margaret Tusen, Hazel Trandem and Dorothy Jahns. Members shared memories of the women as candles were lit in their honor.

Judy Hargrave, as vice-president, shared how wonderful it was to be together as a group again now that COVID-19 guidelines have been relaxed. Hargrave led a discussion on options for the future meeting schedule and asked that the group discuss this at their individual Circles meeting next week and vote in September. She shared that health concerns and declining membership have prompted this concern.

Ruth Vermedahl gave the treasurer’s report. She has paid the group’s Southern Prairie pledge, made a donation to Emma Norton Home and paid for the Upper Room subscription.

Thelda Haack shared that June 15 was the UMW Day Apart to be held at the New Ulm UMC at 10 a.m. Deadline for registration was June 8. Other events for summer 2021 were Mission U June 11-13 and July 16-18, and Mission U Too on July 31. All courses are done on Zoom. Contact Thelda Haack for further information on courses available.

The UMW purpose was read in unison.

July minutes

The Albert Lea United Methodist Women July 2021 meeting opened by singing “Be Present at our Table, Lord,” led by Merle Stensrud on the piano. Stensrud played “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “God Bless America.”

Martha Circle provided the coffee with a patriotic theme.

President JoAnn Seuser introduced Stacy Bednar, and Seuser and Bednar presented a program on the signers of the Declaration of Independence and the hardships they experienced afterward.

They also talked about the many of the ways the church and others minister to people in the community.

Judy Hargrave opened the business meeting with prayer. The United Methodist Women’s purpose was read. The secretary’s report from the June meeting was read by Hargrave. The treasurer’s report was given by Ruth Vermedahl. Sunshine Chairwoman Joyce Halvorsen shared that she has sent six cards since the group met last.

Hargrave read the July 2 devotion from the Upper Room about accepting change from Acts 27:29.

Family ministry director Andrea Plueddeman stopped in to say goodbye as she and her family are moving to West Fargo, North Dakota where her husband has been transferred. She has found employment there working with family ministries at a Presbyterian church and at NDSU. Plueddeman asked for prayers for Gary Heron’s family as he was killed in a plane crash enroute back to Haiti where they served as missionaries.

The group felt they had at least 20 shut-in calls.

Next meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 1. Mary Grace will provide treats and serve.

No program is planned.

Hargrave closed the meeting in prayer.