Worst of forecast shifts south; tornado watch issued in Winnebago, Worth counties

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Winnebago and Worth counties until 9 p.m. as severe thunderstorms move through the area.

The storms have an enhanced risk of severe weather, the weather agency stated.

In addition to possible tornadoes, other threats include damaging winds and large hail.

The storm has shifted to the south, though a few thunderstorms remain possible this afternoon and evening in south-central Minnesota along Interstate 90. Damaging winds are the primary concern with those storms.