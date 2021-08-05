5 things to do this week

1

Health Care Heroes and First Responders Celebration

Three Oak Winery will host a Health Care Heroes and First Responders Celebration from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 73505 225th St., Albert Lea.

There will be live music with Luke Hendrickson and Savanna Chestnut, a former contestant on “The Voice.”

The public is invited to come out and thank the heroes. There is an $8 cover charge for the event for members of the public, but there is no cover charge for health care workers and first responders. Heroes will also enjoy half-price food and discounted drinks and should bring their badges or IDs.

The event will be outdoors in the west event area at the winery, and people should bring their own chairs for seating.

2

Cruise to the Cove

The 10th annual Cruise to the Cove will take place Thursday at Wedgewood Cove Golf Course.

Hosted by Wedgewood Cove, the Old Car Co. of Southern Minnesota and Dave Syverson Auto Center, the event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. and is open to all classic cars, hot rods, custom vehicles, trucks and specialty vehicles.

Food and drinks will be available inside the restaurant and outside, and music will be provided by KB Entertainment.

The event is organized as a social gathering, and no awards will be handed out.

3

A Little Night Music in the Village

Stop out to the Freeborn County Historical Village for an evening of music with The Pumper, the Peddler and the Politician.

The group is made up of three friends who enjoy making music together and performing easy listening rock ’n’ roll from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, according to the Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village Facebook page. Songs come from Buddy Holly, The Everly Brothers, the Beatles, the Eagles and others.

The event is free for members and $5 for nonmembers.

4

Thursdays on Fountain

The Albert Lea Community Band will perform from 5:30 to 7 p.m. during the weekly Thursdays on Fountain in Fountain Lake Park.

Food and beverages will also be available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair to sit in and listen to the music.

5

‘The Nature of Quilting’

“The Nature of Quilting,” a quilted collage exhibit by fiber artist Kathy Weed continues at the Freeborn County Arts Initiative gallery, 224 S. Broadway.

Weed’s textural multi-layered creations display the depth of her love of the natural world and humorous approach to humanity.

The gallery is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Saturday is the final day of the exhibit.