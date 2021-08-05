5 things to do this week

1

Daisy Fest

Enjoy a fun-filled day at the Daisy Fest outdoor festival on Saturday south of Albert Lea with activities, live music, classes, vendors, food and more. Classes and workshops include yoga, reiki, meditation, alternative health and wellness, and crystals, to name a few.

Registration is required to attend and can be purchased ahead of time at daisybluenaturals.com/daisyfest/ or at the door.

Cost is $25 for 16 and older and free for 15 and under.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 73707 150th St., Glenville.

2

Casi Joy concert

Country artist, songwriter and entertainer Casi Joy will return to Albert Lea for a concert from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Three Oak Vineyards and Winery.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.threeoakwines.com or in-person at the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau.

There is a limited number of tables for four still available for $40 per person.

Joy gained the attention of America with her four-chair turning blind audition on season 12 of “The Voice.”

She comes to visit the city regularly to visit family, who still live in the community.

In case of rain, the event will be moved to Monday afternoon.

3

Arts Initiative show

The Freeborn County Arts Initiative will open a new show Thursday featuring a collaboration of artwork made by children.

The show includes work of many of Susanne Crane’s Kids College students, as well as work from her Minneapolis Supper Summer Program students, plus a few surprises.

One sculptural piece was made in honor of the Governor’s Fishing Opener with help from former Disneyland Creative Director Tom Butsch, an Albert Lea native. The sunfish sculpture has illuminated eyes and can be suspended or displayed on its pedestal.

The gallery is open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment.

The Kids Collaborative show is open through Oct. 30.

4

Meet the Itasca Rock Garden conservators

The public is invited to a question-and-answer session with the conservators of the Itasca Rock Garden at 10 a.m. Friday at the Freeborn County Historical Museum or at 2 p.m. Friday at the 112 on Broadway.

The Kohler Foundation has pledged $500,000 to the restoration of the rock garden.

The Wisconsin-based preservation foundation purchased the landmark Itasca Rock Garden and the adjacent house in 2019 with the goal of restoring the garden.

The garden was built in 1925 by John L. Christensen and features a main castle-like structure, grottos, bridges and fish ponds that have been a popular destination site for both locals and out-of-town people to explore and visit for photographs.

5

Pelican Breeze public cruises

The Pelican Breeze will host its last public cruises of the season this weekend with a cruise from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and one from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Passengers may bring their own snack and a beverage on the boat.

The cruise is $10 per person or $5 per child under 5.