A.L. Library’s Summer Readers of the Week

Here are the Albert Lea Public Library Summer Readers of the Week for 2021.

• Lily Raatz’s mom and dad are April Plein-Raatz and Paul Raatz. She has one brother, Avery. She has two fish, Boots and Dori. Lily’s favorite thing to do is color. Her favorite place to read is on her couch. Her favorite books are the “Junie B. Jones” series by Barbara Park.

• Spencer Breuer’s mom and dad are Brigitta B and Matt Breuer. He has one sister, Maddie. They have four dogs, Everest, Timber, Parker and Ernie. Everest is his favorite because he’s the softest. Spencer’s favorite thing to do is play with his unicorns. His favorite place to read is on the couch with Everest. His favorite book is “Phoebe and Her Unicorn” by Dana Simpson.

• Owen Gooden’s mom and dad are Megan and Brady Gooden. He has two brothers, Luke and Drew. They have three cats and one rabbit named Oreo. Owen’s favorite thing to do is read. His favorite place to read is on the couch. His favorite books are the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series by Jeff Kinney.

• Maddie Breuer’s mom and dad are Brigitta and Matt Breuer. She has one brother, Spencer. They have four dogs, Everest, Timber, Parker and Ernie, and her brother has a fish named Coral. Maddie’s favorite thing to do is play games with friends, especially soccer, gymnastics and t-ball. Her favorite place to read is in her room. Her favorite books are fairy tales.

• Steven Zenk’s mom and dad are Katrina and Tim Zenk. He has five brothers, Ole, Isaac, Henry, Sam and Gideon, and two sisters, Amelia and Clara. They have a dog named Makwa. Steven’s favorite thing to do is draw. His favorite place to read is in the rocking chair. His favorite book is “The Hobbit” by J. R. R. Tolkien.

• Alivia Bell’s mom and dad are Arianna and Patrick Bell. She has one sister, Ava, and one brother, William. They have a dog named Diesel. Alivia’s favorite thing to do is ride a four wheeler at the cabin. Her favorite place to read is in her bedroom in bed. Her favorite book is “Bailey’s Story” by W. Bruce Cameron.

• Jackson Schuhmacher’s mom and dad are Amy and Brad Schuhmacher. He has two sisters, Hannah and Lauren. They have kittens, a golden retriever named Carly and 20 goats. Jackson’s favorite goats are Chip, Dale, Ramsey, Cruze, Curly Sue, Oliver and Milly. Jackson’s favorite thing to do is show his goats at the fair. His favorite place to read is outside. His favorite books are nonfiction books about hockey.