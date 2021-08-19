A wonderful breakfast worth waking up for

Waking up, no matter how late, can be such a drag. You’re moving slow and cuddled up warm under the blankets. However, your stomach is growling which means eventually you are going to have to arise.

When you do stumble out of bed, it’s time to get the day started with a delicious casserole on your plate. It’s a warm, freshly baked Overnight Apple Cinnamon Fresh Toast Casserole.

Prepared the day before and chilled overnight, this casserole is ready to throw in the oven once you’re up. It’s gooey on the inside and baked to a perfect crisp on the outside, plus it’s filled with mouthwatering apples and ground cinnamon, not to mention the sweet glaze drizzled on top at the end.

It’s perfect for any breakfast or brunch occasion and the little ones will enjoy the sweet crunch, as well.

To start, add cubed French bread to a glass baking dish. Add apple pie filling on top of the bread and smooth it out over the entire dish. Then add more cubed French bread on top.

In a mixing bowl, whisk nine eggs, half-and-half and cinnamon. Pour the egg mixture over the ingredients in the baking dish.

Cover the dish with aluminum foil and chill overnight.

Remove the foil and bake for about an hour. Let cool.

In a small bowl, whisk together powdered sugar and milk to form a sweet glaze. Drizzle the glaze over your warm casserole and enjoy.

Whether you are waking up on an early Monday morning or lounging around in your pajamas for an hour (or two) over the weekend, this breakfast casserole is worth the wait.

Overnight Apple Cinnamon French Toast Casserole

Servings: 12

Ingredients

Nonstick cooking spray

1 package (20 ounces) French bread, cubed, divided

1 can (20 ounces) apple pie filling

9 eggs

1 cup half-and-half

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 cup powdered sugar, plus additional (optional)

2 tablespoons milk, plus additional (optional)

Directions

Spray 8-by-8-inch glass baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

In baking dish, add 10 ounces cubed French bread in bottom of dish. Pour apple filling over bread. Top with remaining cubed French bread. Set aside.

In medium bowl, whisk eggs, half-and-half and cinnamon. Pour evenly over bread.

Cover with aluminum foil and chill overnight.

Heat oven to 325 F.

Remove foil and bake 50-60 minutes.

Let cool 10-15 minutes.

In small bowl, whisk powdered sugar and milk. Add additional, if needed, until pourable glaze is reached. Drizzle over casserole before serving.