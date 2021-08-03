August 3, 2021

Air quality alert, burning ban to end this afternoon

By Staff Reports

Published 12:43 pm Tuesday, August 3, 2021

The air quality alert and burning ban in place in Freeborn County will expire at 3 p.m. today, according to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.

The ban and alert were in place because of smoke that covered most of the state from Canadian wildfires.

