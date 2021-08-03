Air quality alert, burning ban to end this afternoon
The air quality alert and burning ban in place in Freeborn County will expire at 3 p.m. today, according to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.
The ban and alert were in place because of smoke that covered most of the state from Canadian wildfires.
You Might Like
Minnesota AG launches unit to review wrongful convictions
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and metro prosecutors announced the launch of a new unit on Tuesday that... read more