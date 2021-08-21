Albert Lea football plans upcoming events

The Albert Lea football program and the Albert Lea football boosters have two upcoming events to help raise funds and support the team.

Tiger Card sales begin Saturday from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. with players stationed at Jim Gustafson Field, Midwest Antiques, Snap Fitness, Qdoba and Hy-Vee. Cards can also be purchased anytime through Home Federal, Etcetera, Midwest Antiques, Snap Fitness or by contacting the Albert Lea Quarterback Club on Facebook. Tiger Cards are $10 each.

The Tigers will then host the first-ever Albert Lea Tiger Football Jamboree Aug. 28 with scrimmages against Austin and Blooming Prairie. Kickoff is slated for 9:15 a.m. with scrimmages for both the varsity and junior varsity teams.

Admission to the jamboree is free. There will be a hog roast and other concessions available for purchase.

The jamboree is sponsored by the Albert Lea Football Boosters.