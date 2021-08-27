Albert Lea, surrounding areas, under flash flood watch

Albert Lea and the surrounding areas are under a flash flood watch through Friday morning as heavy rain is expected overnight.

According to the National Weather Service, a band of thunderstorms is expected to produce areas where greater than 3 inches of rain is possible, leading to the possibility of flash flooding.

The flood watch is in effect for Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Steele and Waseca counties.

People should be prepared to take action in the event flash flood warnings are issued.

The watch is currently in effect through 7 a.m. Friday.