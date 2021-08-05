Carolyn (Hanson) Rawlings
Nov. 24, 1945-June 4, 2021
LAKE MILLS, Iowa – Carolyn (Hanson) Rawlings, 75, Lake Mills, Iowa, died Friday, June 4, in Lake Mills.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, at Mittlestadt Funeral Home in Lake Mills. Kermit Singelstad will officiate. Memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice or to the family.
Arrangements by Schott Funeral Home.
www.schottfuneralhomes.com
