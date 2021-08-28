Court dispositions: Aug. 12-18, 2021
Freeborn County District Court
The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.
Aug 12
Andrew Allen Belden, 18, 16063 520 Ave., Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.
Gordon Lance Hagen, 31, 1013 Richway Dr. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 180 days, stay 180 days. Supervised probation two years. Fees: $605. Count 2: DWI – misdemeanor – driving while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – misdemeanor – collision with unattended vehicle. Local confinement 180 days, stay 180 days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $605.
Kaden Samuel Hanson, 20, 1215 Cedar Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Misdemeanor – disorderly conduct – brawling or fighting. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for one year. Supervised probation one year. Fees $390.
Justin Lee Johnson, 31, 1051 Oak Ave. S, Owatonna. (March 2021 offense) Count 1: Theft of motor fuel from retailer – misdemeanor. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for one year. Supervised probation one year. Fees $390. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.
Justin Lee Johnson, 31, 1051 Oak Ave. S, Owatonna. (April 2021 offense) Count 1: Theft of motor fuel from retailer – misdemeanor. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for one year. Supervised probation one year. Fees $390. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.
Joshua Steven Kermes, 38, 17826 760th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Felony – voting when ineligible. Supervised probation one year. Fees $130.
Wilhelmina Joann Wagner, 56, 1316 Broadway S, Albert Lea. Count 1: Misdemeanor – theft-take/use/transfer movable property – no consent. Supervised probation one year. Restitution $41.30. Fees $75.
Angel Patricio Cruz, 20, 120 9th St. NE, Rochester. Count 1: Speeding 88/70. Fees $140. Count 2: No MN driver’s license. Fees $100.
Aug 13
Evolett Lopez Gonzalez, 26, 913 10th Ave. SE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic collision – driver fail to stop – injury or death. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Unsupervised probation one year. Fees $75.
Teodoro Guzman-Negrete, 55, 213 3rd Ave. S, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.
Brandon Stanely Johnson, 119 Morningside Rd., Albert Lea. (January 2020 offense) Count 1: Felony – possession of stolen property. Commit to commissioner of corrections – Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud – 13 months. Fees $80. Count 2: Misdemeanor – switch plates. Dismissed.
Brandon Stanely Johnson, 119 Morningside Rd., Albert Lea. (April 2020 offense) Count 1: Felony – second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Dismissed. Count 2: Felony – domestic assault. Commit to commissioner of corrections – Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud – 18 months. Fees $75. Count 3: Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Dismissed.
Brandon Stanely Johnson, 119 Morningside Rd., Albert Lea. (May 2020 offense) Count 1: Felony –domestic abuse no contact order violation. Commit to commissioner of corrections – Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud – 21 months. Fees $75.
Brandon Stanely Johnson, 119 Morningside Rd., Albert Lea. (June 2020 offense) Count 1: Felony –domestic abuse no contact order violation. Commit to commissioner of corrections – Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud – 29 months. Fees $80.
Brandon Stanely Johnson, 119 Morningside Rd., Albert Lea. (October 2020 offense) Count 1: Felony –domestic abuse no contact order violation. Dismissed. Count 2: Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed.
Brandon Stanely Johnson, 119 Morningside Rd., Albert Lea. (January 2021 offense) Count 1: Felony – fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Commit to commissioner of corrections – Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud – 20 months. Restitution $28.46 Fees $155. Count 2: Felony theft. Dismissed. Count 3: Felony – first-degree criminal damage to property. Dismissed.
Brandy Ryannan Williford, 41, 922 Ramsey St., Albert Lea. (September 2019 offense) Count 1: Misdemeanor – Theft – take/use/transfer movable property. Unsupervised probation one year. Restitution $80.09. Fees $75.
Brandy Ryannan Williford, 41, 922 Ramsey St., Albert Lea. (December 2019 offense) Count 1: Misdemeanor – Theft – take/use/transfer movable property. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75.
Joel Daniel Davis, 41, 1027 Newton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Felony – second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Local confinement six days, credit for time served six days. Supervised probation three years. Fees $205.
Heather Renae Henaman, 37, 10541 535 Ave., Lyle. Count 1: Unregistered motor vehicle. Fees $380. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Dismissed.
David Thomas Neely, 45, 410 St. Peter Ave., Albert Lea. Felony – check forgery. Local confinement 35 days, credit for time served 35 days. Restitution $3,285. Fees $80.
Hunter Steven Vanmaldeghem, 23, 6004 Barker St., Hartland. Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed after condition met. Supervised probation one year. Diversion program. Fees $75.
Andrew Spencer Brody, 37, 207 4th Ave. SE, Austin. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Supervised probation one year. Diversion program. Fees $75.
Aug. 16
Jane Deana Fox, 25, 612 Garfield Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.
Brody Allen Grunwald, 33, 1908 Bridge Ave. Apt. 106, Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic Assault – misdemeanor. Continued for dismissal. Unsupervised probation 180 days.
Dacoda Thomas Hintz, 21, 202 Fredrick Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Indecent exposure. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for one year. Supervised probation one year. Fees $130. Count 2: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed.
Robert Ramirez, 47, 1160 78 St., Brooklyn, NY. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Fees $180.
Jamal Vick, 36, 44 Fernwood Rd., Southwick, MA. Count 1: Driving without a valid license – misdemeanor. Fees $380. Local confinement 30 days, stay 28, credit for time served two days. Unsupervised probation one year.
Steven Allen Cole, 39, 80753 2nd Ave., Glenville. (January 2019 offense) Count 1: Attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Second-degree criminal sexual conduct – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct – felony. Dismissed. Count 4: Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct – felony. Commit to commissioner of corrections – Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud – 24 months, stay 10 years. Local confinement four days, credit for time served four days. Supervised probation 10 years. Fees $80.
Steven Allen Cole, 39, 80753 2nd Ave., Glenville. (September 2019 offense) Count 1:Harassment; Restraining order violate – victim under 18 and respondent more than 36 months older. Dismissed.
Rasaan Miguel Brakes Jr., 23, 1255 County Road D E, Apt. 104, St. Paul. Count 1: Speeding 80/70. Fees: $120. Count 2: Driving after suspension. Fees $200.
Jacob O Fapohunda, 37, 8229 French Quarter Lane, Fort Worth, TX. Count 1: CMV – Property-carrying vehicle – driving in violation of 60/70 hour rule. Fees $180.
Mireya Vazques, 20, 1011 8th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Speeding 94/70. Fees $220. Count 2: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.
Aug. 17
Sunday Tut Gach, 29, 1002 Dunham St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.
Louis Fernando Rivera, 23, 609 State St. Unit 203, Waseca. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Fees $180.
Barbara Ann Schmidt, 59, 214 1st Ave. N, Albert Lea. Count 1: Misdemeanor – theft – take/use/transfer movable property. Continued for dismissal. Unsupervised probation one year. Fees $75.
Demi Raelynn, 30, 1523 Clark St. W, Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another. Continued for dismissal. Unsupervised probation one year. Fees $75.
Tah Eh, 33, 1505 Westminster St. Unit 202, St. Paul. Count 1: Driving without valid license. Fees $180. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.
Cory A McCrown, 36, 1715 Scarborough Dr. Unit 21, Bellevue, NE. Count 1: Failure to drive in single lane. Fees $130. Count 2: Speeding 95/70. Fees $140.
Kyle Scott Parr, 37, 455 Main St. W, Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Misdemeanor – order for protection violation. Dismissed. Count 2: Misdemeanor – order for protection violation. Local confinement 45 days, Stay 45 days. Unsupervised probation one year. Fees $200.
Aug. 18
You En, 23, 316 Winter Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.
Daxtor Johnathon Franklin Harvey, 30, 1210 ½ S Washington Ct., Lake Mills, IA. Count 1: DWI – misdemeanor – driving while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $605.
Trenton Jaymes Lehner, 19, 20089 767th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: DWI – misdemeanor – driving while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days. Supervised probation one year. Fees $680.
Reece Allen Schultz, 34, 134 William St. W, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.
Nicole Ann Thompson, 26, 1003 3rd St. NE, Rochester. Misdemeanor theft – Take/use/transfer movable property. Local confinement 90 days, stay 78 days, credit for time served 12 days. Supervised probation one year. Restitution $22.94. Fees $180.
Jonathyn Michael DaVeiga, 27, 16464 440th St., Leland, IA. Count 1: Speeding 117/70. Fees $380. Count 2: Careless Driving. Fees $100. Count 3: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.
Kaylia Jade Flowers, 27, 1042 Jenks Ave., St. Paul. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Possession of drug paraphernalia. Fees $50.
