August 10, 2021

Creativity abounds for Bucket of Junk contest at the fair

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The Bucket of Junk Contest, sponsored by Albert Lea Steel Inc., took place last week at the Freeborn County Fair. Each participant received a five-gallon bucket with the same junk parts. The participants could not add or subtract parts, and all parts needed to be used.

