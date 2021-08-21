Duplicate bridge results
Players from Northwood, Mason City, Austin, Albert Lea and Rose Creek made up seven tables for bridge this week. At noon Tuesday 6 1/2 tables were played at the Austin Senior Center. Winners were the following:
- First: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
- Second: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
- Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver
- Fourth/fifth tie: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters and Gail and Ray Schmidt
- Sixth: Theresa Baldus and Larry Heimness
In the 11:30 a.m. Wednesday group, six tables were played. The winners were the following:
- First: Dave Ring and Stan Schultz
- Second: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
- Third: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan
- Fourth: Gail and Ray Schmidt
- Fifth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
- Sixth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
The group always has room to set up another table. If anyone who likes a competitive game of cards wants to come, they should bring a partner, come either day, and play duplicate bridge. If you do not have a partner, call 437-2750, and they can help you find a partner.
