Duplicate bridge results

Players from Northwood, Mason City, Austin, Albert Lea and Rose Creek made up seven tables for bridge this week. At noon Tuesday 6 1/2 tables were played at the Austin Senior Center. Winners were the following:

First: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Second: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Third: Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver

Fourth/fifth tie: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters and Gail and Ray Schmidt

Sixth: Theresa Baldus and Larry Heimness

In the 11:30 a.m. Wednesday group, six tables were played. The winners were the following:

First: Dave Ring and Stan Schultz

Second: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Third: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan

Fourth: Gail and Ray Schmidt

Fifth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Sixth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

The group always has room to set up another table. If anyone who likes a competitive game of cards wants to come, they should bring a partner, come either day, and play duplicate bridge. If you do not have a partner, call 437-2750, and they can help you find a partner.