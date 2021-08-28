August 27, 2021

Duplicate bridge results

By Sarah Stultz

Published 8:00 pm Friday, August 27, 2021

Duplicate bridge is played two times a week at the Senior Center in Austin.  Tuesdays session starts at noon and Wednesdays’ session starts at 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday winners were the following:

First: Larry Crowe and Dave Ring

Second: Gail and Ray Schmidt

Third: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Fifth: Theresa Baldus and Larry Heimsness

Wednesday winners were the following:

First: Larry Crowe and Dave Ring

Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Third: Gail and Ray Schmidt

Fourth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

Fifth: Jaynard Johnson and John Karnes

