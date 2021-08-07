Duplicate Bridge results anounced

Duplicate Bridge is played at noon Tuesday and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday each week at the Austin Senior Center. This week’s winners on Tuesday were the following:

First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Third: Gail and Ray Schmidt

Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Fifth: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Sixth: John Leisen and Rich Stroup

The Wednesday winners were the following:

First: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Three way tie for third, fourth and fifth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan; and Jaynard Johnson and John Karnes

Players come from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea, Mason City and Northwood and Texas. Invites are always out to bridge players who like to play competitive-type card games; bring a partner or call 437 2750 to find a partner.