PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of

Steven L. Oakland,

a/k/a Steven Lee Oakland Decedent.

Court File No. 24-PR-21-1165

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF

INTESTACY,

DETERMINATION OF

HEIRSHIP,

APPOINTMENT OF

PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 20, 2021, at 10:00AM VIA ZOOM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Richard M. Wolterman, whose address is 5539 138th Street West, Apple Valley, MN, 55124 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED a SUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: Aug. 6, 2021

BY THE COURT

/s/ Steven R. Schwab

Judge of District Court

Rebecca Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Terrence A. Merritt

Dougherty, Molenda, Solfest, Hills & Bauer P.A.

14985 Glazier Avenue, Suite 525

Apple Valley, MN 55124

Attorney License No: 0072151

Telephone: (952) 953-8824

FAX: (952) 432-3780

Email: tmerritt@dmshb.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

Aug. 11, 18, 2021

EST/OAKLAND