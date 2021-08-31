August 31, 2021

Five new COVID-19 hospitalizations reported over weekend in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 1:28 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Forty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County on Tuesday from over the weekend, along with five new hospitalizations.

The new cases were reported between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, the county currently has 142 active cases.

The new cases included the following:

  • Two people between 0 and 4
  • Two people between 5 and 9
  • Two people between 10 and 14
  • Four people between 15 and 19
  • Eight people in their 20s
  • Five people in their 30s
  • Eight people in their 40s
  • Five people in their 50s
  • Seven people in their 60s
  • Two people in their 70s
  • One person in their 80s

The following were increases in other area counties:

  • Faribault County: 12 new cases
  • Mower County: 42 new cases
  • Steele County: 71 new cases
  • Waseca County: 35 new cases

Across the state, 3,882 new cases were reported, along with six deaths.

