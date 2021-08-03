Fraudulent unemployment reported and other reports
Deputies received a report of fraudulent unemployment benefits at 3:06 p.m. Monday at 471 Hillcrest Drive in Glenville.
1 arrested on local warrant
Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Adam Alan Penhollow, 45, on a probation violation at 11:06 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway and a local warrant.
Bikes stolen
Police received a report at 6:02 a.m. Monday of three bikes that were stolen from 617 Water St. All of the bikes were recovered.
License plate stolen
A rear license plate was reported stolen off a vehicle at 11:47 a.m. Monday at 1619 W. Main St.
Theft by check reported
Police received a report of a theft by check at 3:09 p.m. Monday at 616 E. Main St.
