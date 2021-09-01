Funds available to update livestock operations

Minnesota livestock farmers and ranchers seeking to improve their livestock operation are encouraged to apply for the Agricultural Growth, Research and Innovation (AGRI) Livestock Investment Grant program. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) anticipates awarding up to $1.3 million using a competitive review process, according to a press release.

There will be two rounds of funding. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply during the fall 2021 round. In winter/spring 2022, they will issue a second RFP for any remaining funds.

The AGRI program’s Livestock Investment Grants encourage long-term industry development in Minnesota’s $7 billion livestock industry through investment in facilities, infrastructure and equipment. Funding for the grants comes through the AGRI Program to advance Minnesota’s agricultural and renewable energy industries.

Applicants may apply for up to 10 percent of their project’s total cost. Grant awards can range in size from $400 to $25,000. Each livestock operation is eligible to receive a lifetime maximum of $50,000 from this grant program. To be eligible for reimbursement by this grant, you must be invoiced and pay for all project materials and services after January 1, 2022.

The Department of Agriculture must receive proposals no later than 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021 for it to be considered. Those interested are encouraged to use the online application.

More information about the grant can be found on the AGRI Livestock Investment Grant website.