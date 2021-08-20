Ilo Yvonne Long, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday evening, August 7, 2021 at the age of eighty-seven.

Ilo was born December 20, 1933 in Albert Lea to Alfred and Nora (Bergeson) Flugum. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1951. In 1954, she was married to Ingvald Dagestad. The couple later divorced. On September 7, 1963 she was united in marriage to Charles Long. Ilo was a very loving and patient Mother & Grandmother. Her gentle nature was a calm reassurance to her large and robust family. She often made her own personal sacrifices to care for her family and friends.

Ilo enjoyed sewing and was a talented seamstress. Her gift of patience and her eye for detail were visible in her sewing creations, especially formalwear for special occasions. She enjoyed making wedding dresses, bridesmaids & flower girl dresses for her family. She even made tuxedos for her late husband, which he wore to several of their children’s weddings. She was also a talented embroider, knitter, crocheter, and quilter often donating her creations to World Relief. In addition to her passion for creating, she was also an avid reader and enjoyed putting puzzles together. Her family enjoyed many baked goods every Christmas with a variety of breads, bars, and cookies.

As a follower of Christ, she enjoyed reading her Bible and singing hymns. She was a member of Lunder Lutheran Church where she served in Rachel Circle and Ladies Aid. Church activities with fellow believers (including her husband, children, and grandchildren) brought her much joy. In her later years, she stayed closer to home but stayed tuned into Christian programming both locally and nationally. Ilo also cherish her quiet time for devotion and prayer. Her family considered her a prayer warrior and often came to her for guidance, prayer and encouragement.

She will be deeply missed by her family and is loved as much as she gave love.

Ilo is survived by her children: James Long, Steve Long (Laurie), LaWanna Soby (Tim), Clair Dagestad (Jo), Dennis Dagestad (Sharon), Dean Dagestad (Pam), Sue Bottelson (Steve), Curt Long (Steph), Kent Long (fiancé Michelle), sister: Ethel Thistad, sister-in-laws: Irene Long, Edith (Steve) Reynolds, twenty-one grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by her husband: Charles Long, parents: Alfred and Nora Flugum, brothers: Howard (Eileen) Flugum, Gerald (Mildred) Flugum, sister: Alida (Merle) White, son: Paul Long, father and mother in-law: Aloysius and Elsie Long, brother-in-laws: Robert Long, John Long, sister-in-law: Sarah (Jim) Ketter.

Funeral services will be held at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home (1415 N. Hwy 13 Albert Lea, MN 56007) on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.