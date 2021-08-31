Jean Marie Frank, age 74, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on August 30, 2021.

Jean enjoyed camping, riding her bicycle, playing bean bags and loved to experiment in the kitchen cooking. She was an artist and loved to paint and create in her free time. She also loved to spend time with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Muriel (Hagerud Severtson) Hawkins; son, Brad Frank; stepfather, Richard Severtson; in-laws, Leo and Letha Frank; great-grandma, Katherine Severtson; niece, Brenda Severtson-DeHerrera; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jean is survived by her husband, David Frank; children, Lisa Frank and Lance Frank; grandchildren, Chaice Frank, Liberty (Avery Boyer) Frank, Patrick Frank, Jackson Frank, Bailey Frank, Matthew (Mallory Gray) Hood and Brittany Hood; great-grandchildren, Colton Hood; sisters, Katherine Hall and Roxie (Marcelino) Talamantes.

Visitation 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, September 3, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. Memorial Service, 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 12:00 PM.

Memorials preferred to St. Croix Hospice, Parkview Care Center and American Cancer Society.