JoAnne Prange

Joanne Margaret Prange, age 85, of Wells, MN, died Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, MN.

JoAnne was born February 9th, 1936 to Emil and Dorothy (Behr) Hintz. She graduated from Alden High School in 1953 and married Marlin Prange December 1, 1953. They had seven children; Steven, Randy, Nancy, Jeff, David, Kathy, and Sherri.

JoAnne worked alongside Marlin on the farm for 62 years doing field work and feeding livestock. She also worked in the office for the Faribault County Fair for 26 years. She loved to make quilts, throw rugs and embroidery dish towels. Often giving them as wedding and shower gifts for family and friends. Gardening, canning, and making apple pies in the fall were also favorite things of JoAnne to do.

JoAnne is survived by husband, Marlin, children Steve of Wells, Randy (Sandi) of Waseca, Jeff of Woodbury, Kathy of Hastings, and Sherri Berg (Derek) of Stillwater; Grandchildren, Dustin (Missy), Jeremy (Emilie), Josh, Cody, Jonathan (Missy), Natasha (Dustin), Ryan, MacKenzie, Cassie, Lily, Brooke, and Baylin. Great-grandchildren Taylor, MacKenzie, Makena, Keaton, Ryliegh, Adelynn, Stella, Abraham, Landen, Remy, and Charlotte; Great-great grandchildren Gabe and Greta; Sibling Helen Lindman of Isanti; As well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by parents Dorothy and Emil, children Nancy and David.