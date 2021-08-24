Leonard Zuehl

Leonard peacefully passed away August 18th, 2021, in his home. Leonard was born August 16th, 1930, in Lester Prairie, MN. Leonard was a 1949 graduate of Lester Prairie high school. Leonard married Joan Anderson September 15th, 1950, in Excelsior and they had 4 children together. Lorie, Tom, Steve, and Jeffory. The couple decided to move to Albert Lea MN where Leonard took a Waste Managment supervisor position. Leonard also worked for the City of Crystal as a utility supervisor until he retired in 1988. Leonard enjoyed spending time with his family and making as many memories with loved ones as he could. Leonard also enjoyed playing cards, bingo, dominoes, square dancing, and camping. Leonard took pride in ushering on Sundays at Calvery Luthern Church. Leonard is preceded in death by his son Jeffory and his loving wife Joan. Leonard was a very kind loving father, grandfather, and great grand father.

Leonards 4 kids: Lorie Bergman, Tom Zuehl, Steve Zuehl, and his deceased son Jeffory.

Leonards 7 grandchildren: Tyler Swenson, Beau Zuehl, Katy Zuehl, Weston Zuehl, Ashley Isaacson, Zach Zuehl, and Greta Zuehl.

Leonards 8 great grandchildren: Jayden, Arianna, Jarred, Alexa, Eliana, Parker, Harlow, and Hayden.

We know you are always there in our hearts, watching over and guiding us. We miss you so much Grandpa Leonard. After 70 years of marriage you are reunited with your sweet Joan.

Memorial service will be at Calvary Lutheran Church, 7520 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley MN starting at 11 am Wednesday August 25th, 2021, with visitation starting at 10am. There will be a Luncheon to follow.

Leonard will be laid to rest with his beloved wife Joan at Woodside Cemetery in Shorewood.

Memorials can be sent to the Zuehl family: 2708 Boone Ave. N. New Hope, MN, 55427