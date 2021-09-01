Letter: Thanks to Dornink for support of public safety efforts

Thank you to Gene Dornink for supporting police officers and public safety efforts during the legislative session.

On behalf of our state’s police officers, corrections officers and dispatchers, we’re writing to publicly say thank you to Sen. Gene Dornink for his steadfast support of increased public safety efforts during the past legislative session in St. Paul.

With increasing crime, it’s especially important to stop all efforts to defund, demoralize or demonize public safety officials who keep communities safe by deterring lawbreaking and aiding victims of crime.

Sen. Dornink is a tremendous advocate for our first responders and public safety officials and stood against attempts to defund and dismantle the police. He voted to promote public safety legislation such as pay raises for law enforcement officers and investments in training programs.

Thank you for supporting public safety and law enforcement.

Brian Peters

executive director

Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association