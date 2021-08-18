Letter: What are the unvaccinated waiting for?

The most powerful people in America today are the unvaccinated. They have the power to end this terrible virus. All they have to do is get vaccinated.

Social media and Fox News need to stop spreading false information about the virus and vaccines. They should be ashamed of themselves.

People are totally fed up with this horrible virus. They want it to end. It will end if every eligible person gets vaccinated. What are they waiting for?

John Wojszynski

Albert Lea