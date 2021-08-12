Man arrested after reportedly breaking into garage, fleeing police in Albert Lea

Albert Lea police arrested a man Wednesday night after he reportedly broke into a garage on Ulstad Avenue and then fled police.

Michael Paul Hubers, 53, of Albert Lea, faces charges of felony third-degree burglary, felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, felony fifth-degree controlled substance possession, felony driving under the influence (under the influence of controlled substance), and felony refusal to submit to a chemical test. Hubers also had an outstanding felony warrant out of Freeborn County for a domestic assault no contact order violation.

According to a press release, police received a report at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday of a burglary in progress at a residence on the 400 block of Ulstad Ave. A male had reportedly been found in a detached garage by the reporting party and had displayed a tire iron when the homeowners approached him. He was last seen getting into a vehicle parked in the alley behind the residence.

An Albert Lea police officer was in the area and reportedly saw the suspect vehicle driving in reverse on Johnson Street. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle failed to yield.

A vehicle pursuit was initiated and ultimately ended in the 200 block of Charlotte Avenue. The suspect fled from the vehicle on foot and was taken into custody a short distance away.

Hubers was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for precautionary medical evaluation before being transported to the Freeborn County jail.

Police were assisted by the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Albert Lea Fire Rescue.