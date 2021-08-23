Man killed in UTV crash over the weekend northwest of Freeborn

A 30-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon in a utility terrain vehicle crash northwest of Freeborn.

According to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Derek Michael Lindely, of Mankato, was given life-saving measures at the scene of the crash but succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities were alerted to the crash at 3:49 p.m. Saturday at 29975 632nd Ave. in Wells.

The Sheriff’s Office states Derek Lindely was driving the UTV with Megan Rachel Lindely, 25, also of Mankato, when the vehicle left the yard and lost control as it entered 632nd heading south. The UTV rolled into the east ditch, ejecting the driver and pinning him under the vehicle.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Freeborn Ambulance, Alden Fire Department, North Air Care Air Ambulance, and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain.