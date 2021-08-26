Marjorie Dann

Marjorie Bonneviere (Smith) Dann was born on July 28, 1931 in rural Thompson, Iowa to parents Bruce Sr. and Martha (Doege) Smith. Marge attended country grade school and graduated from Scarville High School in 1948. After graduating, she married Roy Bendickson. They later divorced. In 1958, she moved to Albert Lea and married Russell Jack Dann.

Marge’s working career began at the Freeborn County Register of Deeds Office. Later, she worked at Naeve Hospital in the bookkeeping department. She finished her career at Jim & Dude’s Plumbing and Heating as Office Manager and retired after 25 years there.

Marge was full of life and made many friends through the years because of her involvement in many things. She was a past Commander of the DAV Auxiliary, past Senior Regent of the Women of the Moose, and past member of the Elks Does. After her husband passed away, she enjoyed volunteering at Grace Lutheran Church, visiting and bringing joy to many shut-ins, among other things. Marge loved bowling and met many new friends in the more than 50 years that she bowled. She enjoyed traveling too, and participating in state and national bowling tournaments and was a proud member of the 600 Bowling Club. Spending time with her beloved sister Darlene, and Darlene’s family, was very special to her. She loved shopping and having lunch with her girls or just sitting on the patio watching birds and appreciating the beauty of flowers and nature. She was a part of many fun and noisy gatherings at Mike and Lynne’s home, and gladly helped with whatever was going on – including making lefsa and salsa, freezing corn, playing games, and celebrating all the big and small occasions when the family gathered.

Marge is survived by brother Donald (Janice) Smith; nephews, Mike (Lynne) Langfald, Robert (Pam) Smith, Richard (Renae) Smith, David Smith; nieces Diane (Jerry) Ruppe, Linda Smith Copic; sister-in-law Donnabelle Smith; special friend Kristi DeWanz; many great-nieces and nephews, and some great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Russell Dann; sister Darlene (Grant) Langfald; brothers Harold Smith, Bruce (Lillian) Smith Jr., Russel (Verle) Smith, Burnell “Barney” Smith (Dorothy) Smith; nephews Larry Smith, Kenny Smith; and special friend Jack Westendorf.

A memorial service will be held 10 AM Saturday, August 28th at Bonnerup Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN. Visitation to take place one hour prior. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Albert Lea, MN.