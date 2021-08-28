August 27, 2021

Christ Episcopal Church in Albert Lea recently rebuilt its meditation labyrinth. Located in the back of the church next to the parking lot, the church welcomes anyone and everyone to come and walk the labyrinth. There are information sheets in a box next to the park bench that give instructions on how to walk the labyrinth and some of its history. - Provided

Meditation labyrinth

Published 8:30 pm Friday, August 27, 2021

