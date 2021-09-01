NAMI Minnesota offers free online mental health classes

NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) has set up a wide variety of free online mental health classes for September and October. They include classes such as Hope for Recovery, Family to Family, In Our Own Voice, Creating Caring Communities, Ending the Silence, Positive Psychology, Understanding Early Episode Psychosis for Families, Minding Your Mental Health: Covid-19 and Beyond, a suicide prevention class called QPR — Question, Persuade and Refer, a special QPR class for Agricultural Communities, and more.

The classes are designed for family members and caregivers, persons living with a mental illness, service providers, and also the general public. Find a complete listing of these classes and how to join in by going to namimn.org and clicking on “Classes” or go straight to https://namimn.org/education-public-awareness/classes/scheduled/.