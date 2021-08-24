Pickup reported stolen and other reports
A 2003 Chevy 2500 pickup was reported stolen at 6:27 a.m. Friday at 90560 260th St., Austin.
Funds stolen
Police received a report at 10:56 a.m. Monday of funds that were stolen in April.
1 arrested for driving after revocation
Police cited Spencer Adam Edwards, 31, for driving after revocation at 11:51 a.m. Monday after a vehicle parked on the street was hit by another vehicle on Greenwood Drive.
Vehicle keyed
A vehicle was reported keyed at 12:26 p.m. Monday at 600 Johnson St. The incident reportedly happened a week prior.
Suspicious person reported
Police received a report at 3:07 p.m. Monday of a male driver in a white Avalanche who was offering children candy when they got off the school bus near the intersection of Fountain Street and Park Avenue. The incident reportedly happened on Friday and Monday afternoons.
1 turns self in on warrant
Jennifer Lynn Mudra, 37, turned herself in on a local warrant at 4:07 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.
Scam reported
Police received a report at 6:09 p.m. Monday of a possible scam of an Albert Lea resident.
Catalytic converter stolen
A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a 2019 Ford truck at 7:56 a.m. Monday at 20470 810th Ave., Hayward.
License plate stolen
Deputies received a report at 9:22 a.m. Monday of a front license plate that was reported stolen off a pickup at 10172 820th Ave., Glenville.
1 arrested on warrant
Deputies arrested Grayden Harland Thompson on a local warrant at 6:14 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.
Man killed in UTV crash over the weekend northwest of Freeborn
A 30-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon in a utility terrain vehicle crash northwest of Freeborn. According to the Freeborn... read more