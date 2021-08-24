Pickup reported stolen and other reports

A 2003 Chevy 2500 pickup was reported stolen at 6:27 a.m. Friday at 90560 260th St., Austin.

Funds stolen

Police received a report at 10:56 a.m. Monday of funds that were stolen in April.

1 arrested for driving after revocation

Police cited Spencer Adam Edwards, 31, for driving after revocation at 11:51 a.m. Monday after a vehicle parked on the street was hit by another vehicle on Greenwood Drive.

Vehicle keyed

A vehicle was reported keyed at 12:26 p.m. Monday at 600 Johnson St. The incident reportedly happened a week prior.

Suspicious person reported

Police received a report at 3:07 p.m. Monday of a male driver in a white Avalanche who was offering children candy when they got off the school bus near the intersection of Fountain Street and Park Avenue. The incident reportedly happened on Friday and Monday afternoons.

1 turns self in on warrant

Jennifer Lynn Mudra, 37, turned herself in on a local warrant at 4:07 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Scam reported

Police received a report at 6:09 p.m. Monday of a possible scam of an Albert Lea resident.

Catalytic converter stolen

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a 2019 Ford truck at 7:56 a.m. Monday at 20470 810th Ave., Hayward.

License plate stolen

Deputies received a report at 9:22 a.m. Monday of a front license plate that was reported stolen off a pickup at 10172 820th Ave., Glenville.

1 arrested on warrant

Deputies arrested Grayden Harland Thompson on a local warrant at 6:14 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.