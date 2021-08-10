August 10, 2021

Shed broken into and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:13 am Tuesday, August 10, 2021

A shed was reported broken into at 10:59 a.m. Monday at 408 S. First Ave. Damage was also reported to the shed. 

 

Vehicle keyed

Deputies received a report at 4:06 p.m. Monday of a vehicle door that was reportedly keyed the night before at the Freeborn County Fair. 

 

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 11:12 a.m. Monday of two cell phones that were stolen at 905 Maplehill Drive late Saturday afternoon. 

Police received a report at 11:20 p.m. Monday of a theft of some items outside the building at 2400 Consul St. 

 

Assault reported

A person was reportedly assaulted at 2:03 a.m. Tuesday at 909 Janson St.

