Sweet ideas for easy back-to-school breakfasts

A healthy breakfast can give your student a boost that lasts all day long. Mornings tend to be rushed, but it’s still possible to prepare easy breakfasts that power little learners throughout the school day.

Fresh fruit is a breakfast staple, and a nutritious option like watermelon is a sweet way to satisfy hunger (and thirst). As a refreshing ingredient or standalone treat, watermelon includes just 80 calories and no fat. It’s an excellent source of vitamin C (25%) and because it’s made of 92% water, it’s a flavorful way to encourage kids to start a busy day well hydrated.

A bowl of watermelon cut into cubes, balls or fun shapes is a winning idea, but you can also think outside the rind with these ways to give watermelon a place at your breakfast table:

* Top a grain-based cereal like corn flakes or oatmeal with bite-size bits.

* Make Watermelon Donuts for a grab-and-go delight, perfect on hectic mornings.

* Freeze cubes overnight and use them in place of ice with your favorite smoothie ingredients.

* Put a twist on a breakfast favorite with these Watermelon Oat Flour Waffles.

* Add a layer of oat crumble to a bowl of watermelon balls for a savory, satisfying treat.

Get in a school morning groove with more easy breakfast ideas at watermelon.org.

Kid-Friendly Cuts

It’s no secret that kids gravitate toward fun foods. Watermelon is a versatile fruit that offers plenty of serving options that let kids get hands-on and creative.

Slices

A classic watermelon slice may be basic, but it does have a few tricks up its sleeve. With the rind on, it’s an instant finger food with a built-in “handle.” Add a wooden stick for watermelon you can eat like a sucker or pop it in the freezer for a cool way to start the day.

Cubes

Simple and versatile cubes are a solution for banishing breakfast boredom. You can cube a melon and use them differently every day of the week by eating them on their own, mixing in a fruit salad, layering with other ingredients, blending in a smoothie and more.

Sticks

There’s nothing like a dipper to get kids’ attention. A watermelon stick offers a bit of rind to hold onto and a juicy strip of sweet melon that’s perfect for dunking in a cup of yogurt or fruit dip.

Cutouts

Cut watermelon into thin slices and use cookie cutters to create a treat that shows off creativity.

Watermelon Oat Flour Waffles

Yield: 8 waffles

Waffles:

1 cup old-fashioned or regular oats

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup watermelon juice

1/2 cup vegetable oil

4 egg whites

nonstick cooking spray

Garnish:

2 cups plain Greek yogurt

3 cups watermelon, diced 1/2 inch

fresh mint leaves

powdered sugar (optional)

honey (optional)

Preheat Belgian or regular waffle iron.

In blender, process oat flakes into flour.

In bowl, mix oat flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder and salt. Mix in watermelon juice and oil.

Whip egg whites into stiff peaks and fold into batter.

Spray hot waffle iron with nonstick cooking spray. Pour batter into waffle iron and bake 3-4 minutes, or according to waffle iron instructions. Repeat with remaining batter.

Garnish waffles with yogurt; watermelon cubes; mint sprigs; powdered sugar, if desired; and honey, if desired.

Watermelon Donuts

Servings: 1

2 slices seedless watermelon, 1 1/2 inches thick

2 tablespoons nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1 pinch sugar

vanilla, to taste

9 slivered almonds

Cut out donut shapes from watermelon slices.

Sweeten Greek yogurt with sugar and vanilla, to taste, to create frosting.

Frost half of watermelon donuts with half of frosting. Add layer of remaining watermelon donuts and top with remaining frosting.

Sprinkle toasted almonds over top and serve.

Source: National Watermelon Promotion Board