TAX INCREMENTS

FREEBORN COUNTY HRA

Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

TIF District Name TIF District # 1-1 LKQ

Current Net Tax Capacity 15,576

Original Tax Capacity 5960

Captured Tax Capacity 9,616

Principal and interest payments due

during the current year 0

Tax Increment Received 9,726

Tax Increment Expended 9,726

First Tax Increment Received 7/1/2012

Date of Required Decertification 12/31/2020

Additional information may be obtained by contacting:

Freeborn County Finance Manager

411 S Broadway, Albert Lea Mn, 56007 1-507-377-5251