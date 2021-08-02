Watch Olympians with Minnesota ties: Here’s the early-week lineup

By Matt Mikus, Minnesota Public Radio News

Minnesota athletes continue to compete against the tough global competition in the Olympic games, and three Minnesota athletes claimed medals over the weekend.

Here’s a look at who’s coming up next and what happened over the weekend.

When do Minnesotans compete?

Sunisa Lee has one more chance to medal in an individual gymnastics event, the balance beam. You can catch the livestream online around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, although a cable or subscription service may be required. The competition is expected to air Tuesday evening at 9:45 p.m. on NBC broadcast stations like KARE 11.

Volleyball quarterfinal matches begin Tuesday. Currently Team USA, with Minnesota volleyball player Jordan Thompson, lead in their pool. The team beat Italy in a close, hard-fought match that will air at 5 p.m. on NBCSN cable, with a rebroadcast set for 9 p.m.

Hopkins high school graduate Joseph Fahnbulleh will race in the men’s 200-meter dash representing Liberia. CNBC will carry it starting at 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball, featuring Minnesota Lynx players Napheesa Collier and Sylvia Fowles, beat France with a fourth-quarter burst. You can watch a replay on the USA Network at 3 p.m. and again at 8 p.m. on NBCSN.

On Tuesday, the women’s basketball quarterfinals begin, along with the women’s volleyball quarterfinals.

Currently, the women’s basketball team stands unbeaten at the top of their group. The women’s volleyball team is at the top of its pool, facing only one loss to the Russian Olympic Committee on Friday.

What’s happened so far?

Lee claimed another medal over the weekend, taking home a bronze for the uneven bars event. That’s now three medals for the St. Paul gymnast.

Swimmer Regan Smith helped the women’s 4×100 meter medley relay team claim the silver medal on Saturday, adding a third medal to her collection.

Michael Andrew was a part of the gold medal men’s 4×100 meter medley relay, with the team setting a world record in the event.

Patrick Sunderman placed 12th overall in the men’s smallbore rifle three positions competition, missing out on qualifying for the final round by just four points.

USA baseball, including Minnesota Twins minor league pitcher Joe Ryan, lost a close game to Japan 7-6. They will take the field against the winner of either the Dominican Republic or Israel on Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Lara Dallman-Weiss and her teammate Nikole Barnes currently stand in ninth place in the women’s 470 sailing competition.

Joe Klecker finished 16th in the men’s 10,000-meter race on Friday.