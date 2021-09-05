5 things to do this week

1

9/11 Remembrance Parade

Albert Lea Fire Rescue and the Albert Lea Police Department will honor all those who lost their lives on 9/11 in a remembrance parade through Albert Lea starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. Emergency service vehicles will drive with lights and occasional sirens starting at the fire station at 417 S. Newton Ave. The route is as follows:

• Up Broadway from College Street to Fountain Street

• West on Fountain Street to Minnesota Highway 13

• North on Highway 13 to Sunset Street

• East on Sunset Street to Lakeview Boulevard

• North on Lakeview Boulevard to Richway Drive

• East on Richway Drive to Garfield Avenue

• South on Garfield Avenue to Front Street

• West on Front Street to Frank Avenue

• South on Frank Avenue to U.S. Highway 65

• North on Highway 65 to Front Street

• Back to the fire station

2

Taste of Albert Lea

Gather in Central Park in downtown Albert Lea on Saturday for a day of food, beverages and music, featuring many of Albert Lea’s favorite food vendors.

The food festival will include 112 on Broadway, Erin’s Street Bistro, Grandma’s Gourmets, La Borinqua, mini donuts, Peppered Cow and Yankee Catering.

Vendors will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

3

Tigers home game

The first home Tigers football game of the season will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at Jim Gustafson Field when the team faces off against Stewartville.

Admission is free for district employees, students and senior citizens. Otherwise, the cost is $8 for adults and $6 for visiting students and senior citizens.

Tickets can be purchased online at alschools.org/tickets or at the gate.

4

Farmers market

The Albert Lea Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the North Broadway parking lot in downtown Albert Lea.

According to the farmers market Facebook page, there is a wealth available for sale at the market now, including apples, pears, pumpkins, gourds, potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, zucchini, beans, eggs, meats, baked goods, soaps, flowers and handmade items.

5

Art Center show

The show featuring Gar Olson continues at the Albert Lea Art Center.

Olson said he likes to work with different mediums, so people can expect to see all kinds of art, what he described as a “mishmash,” ranging from watercolor and acrylic to chalk and pen and ink.

The Art Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The show will be open through the end of September.