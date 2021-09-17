Albert Lea girls’ tennis picks up first win of the season

In a Big Nine Conference battle, the Albert Lea girls’ tennis team hosted Faribault Thursday night in search of their first team win of the season.

The Tigers notched two wins in singles matches and two wins in doubles matches to ultimately down the Falcons, 4-3.

Alyssa Jensen and Bree Weilage were the two Tigers to pick up wins in singles action. Jensen won in straight sets in the No. 1 spot 6-4, 6-1. Weilage also won in straight sets, only allowing her opponent to win one set, 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 3 slot.

Stephanie Vogt nearly got a third singles win, taking her opponent to three sets after winning the first. Vogt lost 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the No. 3 match. Emery Nelson lost 6-1, 7-6 in the no. 4 singles match.

Albert Lea won the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches. Rachel Doppelhammer and Lilly Hyke dominated in the No. 2 spot, giving up only one set to their opponents 6-0, 6-1.

Ashlyn Berven and Emma Prihoda beat their opponents in the No. 3 doubles match 6-2, 6-1.

Marissa Hanson and Hannah Willner nearly picked up a win in the No. 1 doubles match but fell in the end 3-6, 6-2, 10-6.

The Tigers are now 1-8 as a team, and they will be back on the court Tuesday when they host the Packers of Austin in their final home meet of the regular season.