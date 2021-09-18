April Jeppson: It’s never too late to adjust your lens in life

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

I have a good life. I get to do a lot of fun things, and I know some great people. This past week has really been a testament to how good I have it.

On Sunday I gave a talk at my church. I chose to speak about faith. I shared stories of those in the Scriptures as well as people from today who showed extraordinary faith. How great is it that we live in a country where we can attend church? I can choose to go or not go to any place I want to worship in the way that I want. Gathering weekly with those who share my beliefs is a blessing I try not to take for granted.

On Monday I got to coach for the first time this season. I taught two gymnastics and one ninja class. We have some really great coaches at the club, people I have the privilege of calling my friends. We also have some really awesome kids that attend these classes. Some of these kids I’ve coached for years. To see them on Monday and have them wave at me or tug on their dad’s shirt and whisper proudly “that’s my teacher,” it really fills my cup.

On Tuesday I turned 40. I was greeted with thoughtful gifts from co-workers and a fully decorated office. The giant “40” balloons still hang on my wall, reminding me of how great my friends are. My desk was covered with my favorite treats, cards and even a cheesecake. I mean, come on, how cool is that?

That night my husband and children treated me to dinner and an assortment of gifts. My husband has been sneaking out to the garage almost nightly for two weeks working on some secret project. I knew he was building me something, but I wasn’t sure what it was. The great unveiling did not disappoint. He made me a tournament grade corn hole set, or as us Minnesotans say, bean bag toss. It’s solid and gorgeous and has like 10 coats of varnish making it possibly the nicest thing I’ve ever owned.

This week I’ve enjoyed breakfast, lunch and dinner with friends and family. I’ve been able to leave work before 7 p.m. and enjoy some of this nice weather. I got a phone call from a friend I haven’t talked to in a year. On Thursday, two separate people came up to me and said that they enjoy my columns. I can’t express how good that made me feel. That I was putting something out into the universe that others are enjoying — my heart is full.

I really do enjoy my birthday week. It’s a chance for me to stop and reflect. I get to pause and really see my blessings. We go through life so distracted, that I think we forget that blessings are all around us, all the time.

The world you see is created by what you focus on. Lucky for us, it’s never too late to adjust your lens.

Albert Lean April Jeppson is a wife, mom, coach and encourager of dreams. Her column appears every Saturday.