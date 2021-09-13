September 13, 2021

  • 73°

Barbara Vermedahl

By Submitted

Published 4:36 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

Aug. 27, 1953

Sept. 11, 2021

MASON CITY, Iowa – Barbara Vermedahl, 68, Lake Mills, Iowa, died Saturday, Sept. 11, in MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Schott Funeral Homes Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills. A memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lake Mills. Father Joseph Sevcik will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Theodore’s Catholic Cemetery in Albert Lea, Minn.

Arrangements by Schott Funeral Home.

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials