Aug. 27, 1953

–

Sept. 11, 2021

MASON CITY, Iowa – Barbara Vermedahl, 68, Lake Mills, Iowa, died Saturday, Sept. 11, in MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Schott Funeral Homes Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills. A memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lake Mills. Father Joseph Sevcik will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Theodore’s Catholic Cemetery in Albert Lea, Minn.

Arrangements by Schott Funeral Home.

