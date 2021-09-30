Catalytic converter thefts and other reports

Published 4:13 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021

By Staff Reports

Deputies received a report at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday of a catalytic converter that was stolen a 1010 Park St. in Freeborn. The theft occurred in May. 

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a camper at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday a 906 S. Newton Ave. 

 

Mini bike stolen

Police received a report at 11:46 a.m. Wednesday of a motorized mini bike that had been stolen from a garage in the last two weeks at 333 E. Third St. 

 

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 6:09 a.m. Wednesday of a hit-and-run that had occurred overnight at 1606 Frank Hall Drive. 

 

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

A juvenile was cited for possession of an e-cigarette at 1:28 p.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

 

Man turns himself in on warrant

Michael Robert Paskewitz, 31, turned himself in on a local warrant at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

 

Woman cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited Christina Marie Jepson, 34, for disorderly conduct after receiving a report at 3:21 a.m. Thursday of a female at storage units beating on stuff at 310 W. Seventh St. 

 

