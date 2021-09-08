Catholic Charities of Southern Minn. gets new program director

Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota announced this week Sue Degallier is the new Active Aging Program director, according to a press release.

Degallier grew up in Austin. While attending the College of St. Teresa in Winona, she fell in love with the city — and one of its citizens, Paul. While staying home to raise four children, she continued to work in her degreed field of music and spent many hours volunteering in various capacities. These connections made her transition to Catholic Charities an easy one.

Degallier started working with Active Aging’s Common Good RSVP program in December 2013, helping individuals 55 and above with meaningful volunteer opportunities to enhance their lives and meet critical needs in their community. As an Active Aging master level trainer, she is trained in several evidence-based program offerings and has led numerous programs and supported countless volunteers across southern Minnesota.

Degallier currently serves as president of the board of directors of WellConnect of southeastern Minnesota, a collaborative effort that provides valuable partnerships with area organizations. She has built strong connections with Winona State University to involve students in the implementation of health and wellness classes, providing insight and information on working with older adults. She has been instrumental in the management and support of Catholic Charities’ VITA tax program in Winona, working to expand it to include St. Charles. She looks forward to growing the program in 2022 by incorporating pop-up sites to reach more underserved populations. Degallier’s prior knowledge and experience will be a tremendous asset to the Active Aging Program, and Catholic Charities looks forward to the creative ideas and program enhancements that she will bring to the role, according to the release.

Catholic Charities serves the 20 southernmost counties of Minnesota spanning the territory from the Mississippi River to the South Dakota border. With a mission to serve the poor and vulnerable, the marginalized, the alienated and the stranger, Catholic Charities’ staff and volunteers serve people without regard to religion, race, gender or ability to pay. Offices are located in Winona, Rochester, Mankato, Austin and Owatonna. For more information, please visit its website www.ccsomnorg.