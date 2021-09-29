Court dispositions: Sept. 7-8, 2021

Freeborn County

District Court

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

Sept. 7

Eric Jonathan Dahlin, 39, Freeborn County Adult Detention Center. Count 1: Felony – predatory offender registration violation. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – Adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud – 14 months. Fees $205.

Ramon Paul DeBoer, 27, 21140 775th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 60 days, stay 58, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $605. Count 2: Unregistered motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 3: Open bottle law. Dismissed.

Melissa Sue Rack, 40, 200 5th St. NW, Unit 3, Albert Lea. Count 1: Misdemeanor trespass – occupy/enter dwelling/locked/posted building. Local confinement seven days, credit for time served seven days. Fees $80.

Antonio Cruz-Mendoza, 40, 15953 620th Ave., Rose Creek. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Omar Hernandez Morales, 45, 377 4th Ave. SW, Wells. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Jose Pimentel Vazquez, 38, 617 Larimore Cir., Albert Lea. Count 1: Speeding 83/70. Fees. $130. Count 2: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Sept 8

Geniva Cristine Alers, 28, 525 Edgewood Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jacob Del Cornick, 20, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Trouper Montgomery Paulk Gilbertson, 32, 72362 280th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Raul Ivan Hi, 36, 202 Karu Dr., Mankato. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Britain Emperial Hollie, 34, 15136 Dunbar Blvd., Apple Valley. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Geilana Rosudo Natal, 20, 2019 Main St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Fees $180.