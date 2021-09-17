September 17, 2021

DeWaldon Bendtsen

Published 12:34 pm Friday, September 17, 2021

ROCHESTER, Minn. –

On Thursday September 23, 2021

celebrate the life of DeWaldon Bendtsen at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN with a visitation at 1pm, and funeral service at 2pm.

Masks are required by the Church. Full obituary published in Tuesday’s online Post Bulletin. If you wish to celebrate and honor his life with a donation, it can be sent to Bethel Lutheran Church or to Season’s Hospice of Rochester.

DeWaldon Bendtsen, 88, Rochester, Minn., died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Rochester.

