Diane C. Evenson, 60, of Cresco, IA died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Regional Health Services of Howard County.

Diane Carol Evenson was born November 20, 1960 to Ellsworth “Ace” and Shirley (Wingfield) Evenson. Diane enjoyed camping, being on the river, playing cards, and painting. She also loved spending time with her beloved pets.

Diane is survived by her two children David (Emily) Smith of New Hampton, IA, and Jenna (Justin) Leuenberger of Cresco, IA, grandchildren Taryn, Camryn, and Kai Smith, Cohen and Carson Leuenberger, brothers Mitch (Vicki) Evenson of Albert Lea, MN, and Scott (Coni) Evenson of Ellendale, MN, niece and nephews Amanda (Steve) Watson, Mike Evenson, and Jeremy Evenson.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private memorial is planned for a later date.