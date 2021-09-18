Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To the return of Albert Lea Community Theatre to the stage.

We are pleased to see that after a year and a half break for the COVID-19 pandemic, Albert Lea Community Theatre will return next week with its first play of the new season called “Doublewide, Texas” at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center.

The theater provides an opportunity to not only showcase great local talent, but also a chance for residents to get together with friends and neighbors.

We have missed having this fun entertainment option during the pandemic, and hope people will turn out in large numbers to support this local organization.

Other shows this season are “A Christmas Story, The Musical,” “Deathtrap” and “Willy Wonka.”

To the upcoming Albert Lea Homecoming week.

Though things will look different for Albert Lea’s Homecoming week again this year because of the ongoing pandemic, we hope students, staff and the community will still take advantage of the opportunity to have a fun week and showcase their Tiger pride.

For students and staff there will be dress-up themes each day of the week, a field day, a powder puff game and the Homecoming coronation with events culminating Friday at the Homecoming game at 7 p.m. against Kasson-Mantorville.

There will be a Homecoming downtown window decorating contest Monday through Friday. Participating businesses should submit photos of their decorations by Thursday to sarah.swearingen@alschools.org.

We hope everyone keeps safety at the forefront of their activities and has a fun week!

To the new sculpture walk underway in Albert Lea.

We were excited to hear Albert Lea Main Street Program Executive Director Holly Karsjens outline plans on Monday for a new sculpture walk in the city.

The project will start out with six Kasota stone bases to showcase sculptures and expand to up to 20 by 2022.

Karsjens said the sculptures themselves could be from local artists, and she noted there is also the opportunity for traveling art between several communities.

Many other neighboring communities have similar sculpture walks in place, including in Mankato and Clear Lake, and have found success with these initiatives. We’re sure it will be the same for Albert Lea, and look forward to the additional public art in the community.

We hope this art will be yet another reason for people to come to our city.

To the organizers of Albert Lea’s Out of Darkness Walk.

Thank you to all of the people who played a part in organizing this year’s Out of Darkness Walk, which raises awareness of mental health and suicide prevention.

It has been a rocky year and a half since the start of the pandemic, and this year, maybe more than any year in recent past, it is important to remember the families and friends who have suffered a loss, as well as those who continue to struggle daily with mental illness.

While some people who are struggling may reach out to family or friends with concerns about their mental health, others may try to hide or brush them aside, and they face their struggles alone.

We hope events like this one will help people realize they are not alone in their battles and that there are many resources available at the local and state level, including many compassionate people willing to help in any way they can.

Just as someone would go about seeking care if they had a broken bone or cancer, people must feel comfortable coming forward for care for a mental health concern, too.