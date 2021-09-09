Kid-friendly brain food for busy school days

Starting a new school year, whether in the classroom or online, brings excitement for kids of all ages. Opportunities to see friends, make new acquaintances and explore new areas of interest abound.

Along with the exciting times can also come early mornings with hectic moments getting ready, including making sure that lunches and snacks are packed for the day ahead. Keep fresh grapes from California on hand as an easy, fresh staple ready to drop into lunches and pack as a portable snack — no need to peel, cut or slice.

Heart-healthy grapes are brain food too, and a healthy choice any time of day to help fuel young minds in the classroom or after school.

Grapes also pair well with other healthy ingredients to create fun and tasty snacks such as these Peanut Butter Grape Bites. Involving your kids in the process can be beneficial, and is as simple as asking them to complete one of several child-friendly tasks: rinsing grapes, measuring ingredients or, perhaps the most fun part, dipping grapes in peanut butter, coconut, dark chocolate or almonds.

Providing children with ways to help in the kitchen can give them a sense of accomplishment while teaching them important skills like math and how to follow instructions.

To find more back-to-school recipes for kids and families, visit GrapesFromCalifornia.com.

Peanut Butter Grape Bites

Prep time: 10 minutes

Bake time: 5 minutes

Yield: 12 pieces

12 California grapes, any color, chilled

1/3 cup natural peanut or almond butter

1/4 cup shredded coconut

1/4 cup chopped dark chocolate

1/4 cup chopped almonds

Place wax paper sheet on baking sheet. Dip each grape in peanut butter or almond butter to coat half then dip in either coconut, dark chocolate or almonds, alternating with each grape.

Transfer grapes to baking sheet then chill until ready to serve.

Nutritional information per serving: 70 calories; 2 g protein; 4 g carbohydrates; 5 g fat (64% calories from fat); 1.5 g saturated fat (19% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 25 mg sodium; 1 g fiber.

Source: California Table Grape Commission