Man flown to Rochester with injuries; 1 arrested for assault

A 38-year-old man was arrested Sunday night on assault charges after a reported incident that ended with another man wounded in rural Glenville.

According to a news release, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and South Central Drug Investigation Unit responded to 11859 800th Ave. at 8:32 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that someone was in the process of stealing a truck.

When deputies arrived, they found a 38-year-old man with wounds in his upper back sitting on the ground next to the vehicle. He was flown to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

Deputies arrested James Joseph Vinton, 38, on charges of first- and second-degree assault, and he was taken to the Freeborn County jail. A rifle was taken as evidence.

The case remains under active investigation, and Vinton will likely be formally charged in Freeborn County District Court on Tuesday.

The release stated the Glenville Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted.